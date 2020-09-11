Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Barclays

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $74.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PTON. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Peloton stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Peloton during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after buying an additional 1,787,516 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton by 12,766.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the second quarter valued at $283,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

