Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $65.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON opened at $87.75 on Friday. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $98.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.