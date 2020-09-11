Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $87.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $98.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Peloton by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Peloton by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 317.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Peloton by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Peloton by 478.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

