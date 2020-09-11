Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

PTON stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $98.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 683,783 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton by 2,365.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

