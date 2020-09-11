Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Trading Up 4.3%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.82 and last traded at $125.16. Approximately 291,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 397,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -128.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $269,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,374.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,937 over the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,323,000 after buying an additional 28,148 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

