Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE PSO opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

