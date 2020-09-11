PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.63 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $676.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 35.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 85.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.