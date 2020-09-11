Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $286.04 and last traded at $280.17. Approximately 501,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 881,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.51.
PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,548,040 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 237.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,402.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 45.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
