Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $286.04 and last traded at $280.17. Approximately 501,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 881,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.51.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,548,040 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 237.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,402.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 45.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.