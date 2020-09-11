Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Up 9%

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.40 and last traded at $68.94. 5,721,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 4,094,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $107,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,861.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $49,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $830,082. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. UBS Group AG raised its position in Overstock.com by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 23.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Overstock.com by 13.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

