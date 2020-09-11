Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

NYSE OSK opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 108,755 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

