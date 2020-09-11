Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 15.4% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Orange by 18.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 11.6% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

