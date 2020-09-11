Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

ORCL stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Oracle alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $61.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.