Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $61.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

ORCL stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 522.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

