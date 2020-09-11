Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

Oracle stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13.

Get Oracle alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.