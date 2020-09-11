ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of ONEOK worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in ONEOK by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ONEOK by 13.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after buying an additional 224,844 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

