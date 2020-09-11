Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.63.

OMC stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

