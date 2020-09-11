OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OCANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

