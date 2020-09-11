Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.