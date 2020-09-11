Oakville Number 2 Trust Sells 75,000 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HLNE stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

