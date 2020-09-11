NWK Group Inc. Has $5.97 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,637.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,220.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,576.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

