Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) versus Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Critical Survey

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuance Communications and Domo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 1 1 6 0 2.63 Domo 0 3 3 0 2.50

Nuance Communications currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Domo has a consensus price target of $44.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Domo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuance Communications and Domo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.82 billion 4.76 $213.81 million $0.76 40.42 Domo $173.40 million 6.57 -$176.56 million ($4.57) -8.65

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuance Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications 10.02% 12.30% 4.24% Domo -53.38% -1,396.76% -43.13%

Volatility & Risk

Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats Domo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.