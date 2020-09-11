Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Up 7.3%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 5,422,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 15,480,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.26.
Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)
Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.
