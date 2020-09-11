Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.54.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 376.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 387.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 681,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 59.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,658,000 after acquiring an additional 653,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

