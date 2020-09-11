Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Dean Gehring Sells 3,048 Shares

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dean Gehring also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

On Wednesday, July 29th, Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $105,095.84.

On Monday, July 6th, Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $109,138.68.

NYSE NEM opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.