NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR alerts:

Shares of NCMGY opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.72. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.