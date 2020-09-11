Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 8,547,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 481% from the average daily volume of 1,471,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

NLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Get Nautilus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nautilus by 578.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.