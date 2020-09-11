NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) vs. National Bank of Canada (NYSE:NTIOF) Critical Contrast

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NatWest Group and National Bank of Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $22.45 billion 0.70 $4.52 billion $0.66 3.95 National Bank of Canada $9.04 billion 2.04 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NatWest Group and National Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 National Bank of Canada 0 4 3 0 2.43

National Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $70.14, indicating a potential upside of 27.63%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Risk and Volatility

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group 2.76% 5.66% 0.32% National Bank of Canada 18.31% 16.58% 0.75%

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments. The company offers savings and current accounts; reward accounts and cards, as well as credit and business cards; personal, car, home improvement, debt consolidation, holiday, and wedding loans; overdrafts; mortgages; investments; trade finance; payment services; business services; and insurance products. It also provides wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset and project finance, and offshore banking services; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

