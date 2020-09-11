Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $91,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 193.2% in the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 5,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,220.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,576.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,637.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
