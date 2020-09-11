Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $91,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 193.2% in the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 5,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,175.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,220.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,576.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,637.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.