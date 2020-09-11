National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Holdings Trimmed by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,480 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $35.25 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

