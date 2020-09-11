Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Reaches $5.37 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $1,887.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,331.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.81 or 0.02176053 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00726692 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012492 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000594 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

