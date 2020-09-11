Nabriva Therapeutics’ (NBRV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

