Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

