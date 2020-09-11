MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) EVP Sells $24,641.16 in Stock

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $24,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence J. Burian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Lawrence J. Burian sold 7,163 shares of MSG Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $74,208.68.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $595.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. MSG Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $152.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

