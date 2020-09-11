Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Msci worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Msci by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,548,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,559,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,980,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Msci by 27.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 929,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,474,000 after acquiring an additional 201,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 93.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 353,857 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Msci alerts:

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,915. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Shares of MSCI opened at $342.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.00 and its 200-day moving average is $330.09. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $210.34 and a 12 month high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.