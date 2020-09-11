MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given “Sell” Rating at Raymond James

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after acquiring an additional 234,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

