Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 899,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 205.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,747,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,601,000 after buying an additional 4,537,246 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,134 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,050,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Mplx stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.84%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

