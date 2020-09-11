Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Raised to $2.60 at Alliance Global Partners

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its target price increased by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.65 to $2.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 152.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.23.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.99.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a negative net margin of 16,834.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

