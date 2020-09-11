MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) were up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 162,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 204,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 67.35%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.