Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 418.52% from the company’s previous close.

ADAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.08. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gavin Wood purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,387 shares of company stock valued at $94,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

