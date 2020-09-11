Morgan Stanley Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $60.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,219. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.