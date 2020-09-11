Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $509.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.
LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.33.
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $379.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
