Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $509.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $379.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

