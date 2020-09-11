Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $293.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody's have outperformed the industry in the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned for growth on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry and a strong balance sheet position. Moreover, its inorganic growth strategy is expected to help in further diversifying revenue sources. However, volatility and a challenging macro-economic environment will likely hamper the company's financials to an extent. Moreover, persistently mounting operating expenses — mainly owing to investments in franchise and acquisitions — will likely hurt the bottom line to some extent. Further, stiff competition is expected to put pressure on pricing, which in turn might hamper the company's financials in the long run.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

NYSE MCO opened at $283.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,499,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $7,033,353 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 132.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

