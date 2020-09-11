Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MNRO. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $247.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Monro by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 4,081.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 237,840 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Monro by 600.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares during the last quarter.

Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

