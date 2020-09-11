Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Mongodb worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mongodb from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 28,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $6,416,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,314,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,761,161.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,772 shares of company stock valued at $16,243,106. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mongodb stock opened at $209.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $258.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

