MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $129.97.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

