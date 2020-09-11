Michael R. Mcferran Sells 30,000 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $1,157,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael R. Mcferran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $1,212,000.00.

Shares of ARES opened at $39.39 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 294.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $675,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $625,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.