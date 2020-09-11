Michael P. Kehoe Sells 2,500 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $189.80 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $212.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,575,000 after acquiring an additional 848,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,514,000 after buying an additional 420,112 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,048,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,046,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 457,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.