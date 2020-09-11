Michael J. Norris Sells 100,000 Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Michael J. Norris sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,369 ($30.96), for a total transaction of £2,369,000 ($3,095,518.10).

CCC stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,028.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,663.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Computacenter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,404 ($31.41).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Computacenter in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($26.24) price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,921.60 ($25.11).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

