Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Metlife by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after buying an additional 524,100 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Metlife by 12.5% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 218,399 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 135.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.