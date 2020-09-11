Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Acquires 55 Shares

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £151.25 ($197.63).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 10th, Tony Wood acquired 50 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.04).
- On Friday, July 10th, Tony Wood acquired 48 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.43).
Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 273.10 ($3.57) on Friday. Meggitt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 324.40.
About Meggitt
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.
