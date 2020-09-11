Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Acquires 55 Shares

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £151.25 ($197.63).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meggitt alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Tony Wood acquired 50 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.04).

On Friday, July 10th, Tony Wood acquired 48 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.43).

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 273.10 ($3.57) on Friday. Meggitt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 324.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Meggitt from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meggitt from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 314 ($4.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 356 ($4.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 351 ($4.59).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.